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US, Iran Talks in Pakistan End After 14 Hours; Negotiations to Continue

By    |   Saturday, 11 April 2026 06:54 PM EDT

Talks between the United States and Iran concluded after 14 hours in Pakistan, with both sides agreeing to continue negotiations despite remaining differences, according to a statement posted Saturday by Iran’s government on X.

"Technical teams from both sides are now exchanging expert texts," the Iranian government account said, adding that discussions would continue.

The talks — mediated by Pakistan — are a rare round of direct engagement between Washington and Tehran, which have had no formal diplomatic relations since 1979 and typically communicate through intermediaries.

U.S. and Iranian officials began face-to-face negotiations Saturday in Islamabad, days after a fragile, two-week ceasefire was announced in a war that has entered its seventh week, killed thousands and rattled global markets.

The White House confirmed the direct nature of the talks, which followed separate meetings between both delegations and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, and the Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, are seeking ways to preserve the ceasefire, which has been threatened by deep disagreements and continued fighting involving Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, President Donald Trump claimed military victory against Iran and downplayed the significance of the negotiations.

"Let’s see what happens – maybe they make a deal maybe they don’t," Trump said. "It doesn’t matter. From the standpoint of America, we win."

Trump acknowledged "very deep negotiations" were underway but said U.S. forces were still searching for mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route that remains largely closed to shipping.

No formal agreement has been announced, but further rounds of negotiations are expected.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Talks between the United States and Iran concluded after 14 hours in Pakistan, with both sides agreeing to continue negotiations despite remaining differences, according to a statement posted Saturday by Iran's government on X.
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Saturday, 11 April 2026 06:54 PM
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