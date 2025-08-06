IndyCar Hits DHS Over ICE Ad

The IndyCar Series on Wednesday issued a statement distancing the racing competition from a recent advertisement for Immigration and Customs Enforcement that featured an AI-mockup of one of their vehicles.

An image posted to the department's official social media page shows a white Dallara DW12 IndyCar with the number 5, the same number used by Mexican driver Pato O'Ward, and the ICE logo outside an ICE detention center captioned "Speedway Slammer," a nickname given to the Miami Correctional Facility state prison about 70 miles from the Indianapolis 500 race track in Speedway, Indiana.

"COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer. Today, we're announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

"Thanks to [Indiana Republican] Governor [Mike] Braun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country," she added. "If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana's Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App."

IndyCar said in a statement: "We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of today's announcement. Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter."