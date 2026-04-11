Anderson to Newsmax: Artemis II Return a Milestone, Not the Finish Line

Former NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson on Saturday praised the safe return of the Artemis II crew while emphasizing that the mission marks only an early step in a broader push to reestablish U.S. dominance in space exploration.

Speaking on Newsmax TV’s "The Count," Anderson highlighted the successful resolution of pre-mission concerns, particularly surrounding the spacecraft’s heat shield, as a key milestone for NASA’s Artemis program.

"To bring them home safely — there were concerns with heat shields and those sort of things — but now they’re back on Earth safely," Anderson said, underscoring the technical challenges that had shadowed the mission prior to reentry.

Artemis II, NASA’s first crewed mission in the Artemis program, sent astronauts on a lunar flyby before returning them to Earth, marking a major step toward future moon landings and eventual missions to Mars.

Artemis II's astronauts returned from the moon with a dramatic splashdown in the Pacific on Friday to close out humanity's first lunar voyage in more than a half-century.

It was a triumphant homecoming for the crew of four whose record-breaking lunar flyby revealed not only swaths of the moon's far side — never seen before by human eyes — but a total solar eclipse.

Anderson also pointed to the broadcast of the mission’s return as a meaningful moment, singling out veteran NASA communicator Rob Navias for his role in narrating the event.

"I love the fact that NASA’s Rob Navias was making the call," Anderson said. "His dulcet tones have echoed across historic space flights for years.

"And so it just put a great cap on this whole mission," he added.

While celebrating the achievement, Anderson cautioned against viewing Artemis II as a final destination. Instead, he framed it as part of a much longer journey requiring sustained effort and investment.

"Now, we have to remember, though, this is just a step," he said.

"We’ve got a long way to go, we’ve got a lot of work to do to accomplish all the goals we want to do," he added.

Those goals include returning humans to the lunar surface, establishing a long-term presence on and around the moon, and laying the groundwork for human missions to Mars.

Anderson also used the moment to advocate for continued American leadership in space, arguing that the United States must remain the world’s leading spacefaring nation.

"I am on the hill that says we in America need to be the space agency — the preeminent spacefaring country in the entire world — forever," he said.

His comments reflect a broader debate about global competition in space, as countries including China ramp up their own lunar and deep-space ambitions.

For Anderson, Artemis II’s success is both a technical win and a reminder that the race for space leadership is far from over.

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