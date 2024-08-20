RFK Jr. Campaign Nearly Broke After July Deficit

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent presidential campaign entered August with just $3.9 million in the bank after spending more than it raised in July, Politico reported Tuesday.

Further, Kennedy's campaign owes $3.5 million, according to Politico.

Citing a Federal Election Commission filing, Politico reported that Kennedy's campaign spent more than $7 million in July while raising $5.6 million. And nearly half of that came from his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, according to the report.

Kennedy has not held a public campaign rally since early July and has been beset by failed legal challenges and self-inflicted bad press.

Earlier this month, Kennedy admitted to dumping a dead bear in Manhattan's Central Park a decade ago. That was preceded by a Vanity Fair article that showed him next to a charred animal carcass that the story suggested was a dog; Kennedy said it was a goat. Then there was the parasitic worm eating part of his brain interview.

Recent reports said Kennedy approached both Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris about positions in their would-be presidential administration in exchange for dropping out of the race and giving his endorsement.

A judge ruled last week that he invalidated documents that were required to qualify to appear on the ballot in New York. The judge ruled Kennedy falsely claimed a New York residence on his nominating petitions, which could lead to challenges in other states where he did qualify for the ballot.