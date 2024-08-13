WATCH TV LIVE

RFK Jr. Accuses DNC of 'Lawfare' to Keep Him Off N.Y. Ballot

By    |   Tuesday, 13 August 2024 09:31 AM EDT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused the Democratic National Committee of politicizing the justice system after a judge ruled the independent presidential candidate falsely claimed a New York residence on nominating petitions, invalidating the documents he needs to appear on the state's ballot.

Judge Christina Ryba's ruling, if upheld, would keep Kennedy off the ballot in New York and could lead to challenges in other states where he used an address in New York City's suburbs to gather signatures.

"This case is an assault on New York voters who signed in record numbers to place me on their ballot," Kennedy said in a post on X. "The DNC has become a party that uses lawfare in place of the democratic election process. We will appeal and we will win."

The Democrat-aligned group Clear Choice Action challenged Kennedy's right to be on the ballot.

"Using a friend's address for political and voting purposes, while barely stepping foot on the premises, does not equate to residency under the Election Law," Ryba wrote. "To hold otherwise would establish a dangerous precedent and open the door to the fraud and political mischief that the Election Law residency rules were designed to prevent."

Kennedy commented further in a campaign press release.

"The Democrats are showing contempt for democracy. They aren't confident they can win at the ballot box, so they are trying to stop voters from having a choice. We will appeal and we will win," Kennedy said.

The campaign said Ryba's ruling "came in spite of the fact that Kennedy is registered to vote in New York, New York has been his primary residence since 1964, he pays taxes in New York, he has a New York driver's license, his legal license and law practice is in New York, and his falconry license and other recreational licenses are in New York."

The campaign added that Ryba openly in court said she refused to consider the constitutionality of the New York residency requirement under the 12th Amendment.

"The 12th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution governs the residency of presidential and vice presidential candidates, not state law," campaign senior counsel Paul Rossi said. "We intend to pursue injunctive relief in the Southern District of New York. If state court judges are going to ignore the Constitution, the federal courts must step in to protect voters' rights."

Kennedy's campaign last week announced it had obtained enough signatures to appear on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

