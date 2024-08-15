RFK Jr. Rebukes Democrats, Won't Endorse Kamala

In a long-winded rebuke of the modern Democratic Party, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he has "no plans to endorse" Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Kennedy had reached out via intermediaries to Harris' campaign seeking a potential Cabinet post if Harris wins the presidency. Democratic National Committee spokesman Matt Corridoni told The Hill on Thursday, "No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate who has sought out a job with Donald Trump in exchange for an endorsement."

Kennedy fired back with a lengthy X post that began by attacking the modern Democratic Party as being "unrecognizable" to the one of his father, former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and uncle, former President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer, lamented that he could not "reconcile" how far Democrats have drifted from his values.

"The Democratic Party of RFK and JFK was the party of civil liberties and free speech. VP Harris' is the party of censorship, lockdowns, and medical coercion," Kennedy wrote. "Kennedy Democrats were anti-war. Kamala's is riddled with neocon warmongers. The RFK/JFK Dems were allies of Main Street, cops, firefighters, and working people. VP Harris' is the Party of Big Tech, Big Pharma and Wall Street."

Kennedy has endured a difficult week after his removal from the New York state presidential ballot and a petition being circulated in Pennsylvania to have him removed. Kennedy has accused the Democrats of being the party of "lawfare" and wrote that Harris is "scared to debate and can't survive an unscripted interview."

"I've spent years battling government corruption and lies. VP Harris spent years gaslighting Americans about the health of our Commander in Chief. I have no plans to endorse Kamala Harris for President. I do have a plan to defeat her," Kennedy wrote.