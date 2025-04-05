Delta's Captain Hunter Makes Final Flight

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy was honored to fly today with Delta Captain John E. Hunter (left) on his last flight, DL2396. Co-pilot Brian Hattaway (right) assisted.

Congratulations to a Veteran, Pilot, and Great American! Godspeed, Captain Hunter!

Captain Hunter shared his farewell letter with his passengers and gave Newsmax permission to reprint it. It follows:

As a boy from Baltimore, I loved watching Brooks Robinson execute his remarkable craft at third base. He continues to be my boyhood hero. When not playing little league baseball, I found myself looking in the air. It would soon become my home.

I am a lucky man. After returning from Desert Shield/Desert Storm, I enjoyed finishing my degree. I treated myself to finishing my pilots license — a feat delayed for many years because it takes money to defy gravity. My wife Laura was my first passenger when I became a private pilot years ago. She has flown with me on several trips and remarked how wonderfully our crews took care of me and our wonderful customers.

Like many, obstacles had to be fought. The biggest: Colon Cancer in 2014. It taught me to become a better person and a more empathetic man. Every day I appreciate the opportunity to breath and to serve others. If you haven't, invest in yourself and get your scan. Two of my Doctor's are on this flight: Thank you for saving my life. You and your staff have allowed Laura and I to grow older together, allowing me to serve our customers and crew at Delta Air Lines.

One of most memorable flights took place on 12/17/2003, the 100th anniversary of the Wright Brother's flight. Mark Sabers shared the flight deck with me and we shredded the needle through the fog and finding a runway at approximately 100' above the ground. 100 years of technology integrated into solid pilot craftsmanship. Mark is a great friend, a solid pilot in my logbook, and now a JetBlue Captain. Our technology today allows us to auto-land an aircraft...but first we need to see the runway at a mere 35' above the ground. Automation can only do so much. It will always take a skilled pilot to ensure your safety. I have never taken that for granted.

Today I have several dear pilot friends joining us. Thank you for helping me succeed with my boyhood dream and ambition. We also have several friends who actually paid to be part of our celebration. CODE: The Cow Gleefully Jumps Over The Crecent Moon!

This career has allowed me to travel and reconnect with old friends. Several years ago, I was asked if I could escort Mr. Eccleston to Yellowstone, a bucket-list wish. Laura and I made it happen. Mr. Eccleston retired as a Captain from the Maryland State Police decades ago. At 88 years, we traversed the beauty of Yellowstone being part of nature. Watching The Old Man was pure Joy. He was a father to me. He passed away a few years later at 91. I miss him dearly

The last two years have gone by in a flash. It has given me a chance to reconnect with those I served with. Special Agents Steve Rivers and Jack Case, true mentors. Special Agent Larry Wagner, my dear friend and partner. We had each other's "6" many times protecting our #Packages. There are so many that have been involved in this journey. Thank you for filling the pages of my logbook.

Today, is my final flight as an airline pilot. Never in my boyhood dreams did I ever think I would wear the uniform of an airline pilot. Retiring as a Delta Air Lines Captain reflects a lot of hard work and perseverance. It should be hard! Over 100,000 of us represent the Delta brand. Through hard work we honor the craft and serve as stewards to a skill we do not take for granted.

To my wife Laura: Thank you for always believing in my and allowing me to be your husband. I love you.

I appreciate everyone for being on my final flight as a Delta Air Lines pilot.

Thank you for being in my logbook.

Captain John E. Hunter

Delta Air Lines

DL2396: LGA-PBI, Fini-Flight