WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: prison | appeal | contempt | congress | steve bannon | political | persecution

Bannon Requests Delay in Start of Prison Sentence

By    |   Wednesday, 12 June 2024 11:50 AM EDT

Former presidential adviser Steve Bannon has filed an emergency request to avoid reporting to prison so he can "vigorously pursue his remaining appeals."

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols last week ordered Bannon to report to prison July 1 to begin serving his four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from former Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 select committee.

Bannon's lawyers, in a 36-page motion filed Tuesday night, urged the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to pause their client's sentence by June 18, The Hill reported. That indicated the attorneys will bring their emergency request to the Supreme Court if necessary. 

"This is a landmark case," the motion read, according to The Hill. "The prosecution pursued a novel and aggressive theory of liability, and the case garnered international attention. If the panel decision stands, there will be far-reaching consequences, including separation-of-powers concerns.

"Mr. Bannon intends to vigorously pursue his remaining appeals in this case and has retained experienced Supreme Court counsel. In the meantime, he asks this court to allow him to remain on release," his attorneys wrote in the motion.

A former adviser to then-President Donald Trump, Bannon previously appealed the ruling in his case, but it was denied.

He was sentenced to four months in prison after a federal jury in 2022 found him guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for a deposition before the Jan. 6 panel and declining to turn over documents.

Nichols had allowed Bannon to remain free for the past two years as he appealed.

After a three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit denied Bannon initial appeal last month, Nichols granted prosecutors' request for the former adviser's sentence to begin.

Following Nichols' order, Bannon told reporters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday that "there is not a prison built or a jail built that will ever shut me up."

"I've got great lawyers, we'll go all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to," Bannon said during a news conference.

The Supreme Court in late April denied former Trump adviser Peter Navarro's request to avoid further prison time over his contempt of Congress conviction. Navarro, 74, currently is in a Miami prison.

Reuters contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former presidential adviser Steve Bannon has filed an emergency request to avoid reporting to prison so he can "vigorously pursue his remaining appeals."
prison, appeal, contempt, congress, steve bannon, political, persecution, prosecution
370
2024-50-12
Wednesday, 12 June 2024 11:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved