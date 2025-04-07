WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Set for Annual Physical This Week

By    |   Monday, 07 April 2025 09:07 PM EDT

President Donald Trump will undergo his annual physical on Friday, he announced on Truth Social.

"I am pleased to report that my long scheduled Annual Physical Examination will be done at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Friday of this week," Trump posted Monday. "I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!"

The results of Trump's physical will be released by White House physician Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella.

Trump's announcement comes two days after Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, the former White House physician to Trump in his first term, asserted that former White House Dr. Kevin O'Connor will be included in questioning by House Republicans who claim a cover-up was staged to hide the cognitive decline of former President Joe Biden from the public.

"He is a massive, massive part [of this]. I guarantee you Kevin O'Connor has medical information that the American people don't have," Jackson said in a story published Saturday.

It was Jackson who examined the gunshot wound to Trump's ear in the aftermath of the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July. Jackson helped to tend to Trump in the ensuing days, surfacing as a de facto spokesperson giving updates on the president's condition.

