Bannon to Reporters: No Prison Built Will Ever Shut Me Up

Following an order by a federal judge to report to prison on July 1, Steven Bannon told reporters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday that "there is not a prison built or a jail built that will ever shut me up."

"I've got great lawyers, we'll go all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to," a fired-up Bannon said during a news conference.

Earlier Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols, a Donald Trump appointee, ordered Bannon to serve four months in jail after a federal appeals court rejected Bannon's bid to overturn his conviction. Bannon was convicted for defying a congressional subpoena from the House panel investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2020, at the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon, who was an adviser in the Trump administration, was convicted in 2022 on a charge of contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents or testify in front of the investigative committee. He wasted little time in his news conference Thursday, going after the Department of Justice and their top officials, starting with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"I want to say something specific about the Justice Department," Bannon said. "Merrick Garland, [Deputy Attorney General] Lisa Monaco, the entire justice department. They're not gonna shut up Trump, they're not gonna shut up [Peter] Navarro, they're not gonna just up Bannon and they're certainly not gonna shut up MAGA," Bannon said emphatically.

"If you look right here you reporters. Two and half to three years we've been here. Look at the rise of MAGA, look at the rise of Donald Trump. If the election was held today, according to [senior data reporter] Harry Enten at CNN, President Trump would win in a landslide."

Bannon continued saying the entire effort against him is only about stopping the conservative movement.

"All of this, besides the major legal issues that have to be addressed, all of this is about one thing," he said. "This is about shutting down the MAGA movement. Shutting down grassroots conservatives. Shutting down President Trump. Not only are we winning, we are going to prevail. Every number in every poll shows that. There is nothing that can shut me up and nothing that will shut me up.

"We're gonna win this, we're gonna win at the Supreme Court and more importantly we're gonna win on Nov. 5 in an amazing landslide with the Senate, the House and also Donald J. Trump back as President of the United States."