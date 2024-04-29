WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | peter navarro | appeal | prison | sentence | contempt | congress

Supreme Court Denies Peter Navarro's Bid to Stay Out of Prison

By    |   Monday, 29 April 2024 12:38 PM EDT

The Supreme Court on Monday denied former Trump adviser Peter Navarro's request to avoid further prison time over his contempt of Congress conviction, according to multiple reports.

It was the second time the high court rejected Navarro's request.

Navarro, 74, was found guilty last year of failing to produce documents related to the Jan. 6 select committee's probe and also for skipping his deposition, The Hill reported.

The former Trump economic adviser went to prison last month after Chief Justice John Roberts denied his request to remain free while he challenged his conviction at the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C.

"I'm pissed. That's what I'm feeling right now," Navarro told reporters outside the prison March 19, when he began a four-month prison term.

Navarro then resubmitted the request to remain out of prison to Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first high-court nominee, CNN reported.

Supreme Court rules allow parties whose emergency applications are denied by a single justice to resubmit to another justice.

Navarro's lawyers pointed out their client's appeal for the contempt conviction will be not heard until after he has completed his sentence, USA Today reported.

The attorneys also argued that pausing a lower court's ruling rejecting his bid to stay out of prison was warranted because he was not a flight risk and was raising substantial legal questions, CNN reported.

Gorsuch, though, referred the request to the full court, which considered it during a closed-door conference Friday. The court denied the request Monday without comment.

The Monday decision means Navarro likely will serve his prison term before arguing the appeal of his conviction before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, according to The Hill.

Navarro is serving his time at a federal Bureau of Prisons satellite camp for elderly male inmates in Miami, USA Today reported.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Supreme Court on Monday denied former Trump adviser Peter Navarro's request to avoid further prison time over his contempt of Congress conviction, according to multiple reports.
supreme court, peter navarro, appeal, prison, sentence, contempt, congress
307
2024-38-29
Monday, 29 April 2024 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved