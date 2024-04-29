Supreme Court Denies Peter Navarro's Bid to Stay Out of Prison

The Supreme Court on Monday denied former Trump adviser Peter Navarro's request to avoid further prison time over his contempt of Congress conviction, according to multiple reports.

It was the second time the high court rejected Navarro's request.

Navarro, 74, was found guilty last year of failing to produce documents related to the Jan. 6 select committee's probe and also for skipping his deposition, The Hill reported.

The former Trump economic adviser went to prison last month after Chief Justice John Roberts denied his request to remain free while he challenged his conviction at the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C.

"I'm pissed. That's what I'm feeling right now," Navarro told reporters outside the prison March 19, when he began a four-month prison term.

Navarro then resubmitted the request to remain out of prison to Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first high-court nominee, CNN reported.

Supreme Court rules allow parties whose emergency applications are denied by a single justice to resubmit to another justice.

Navarro's lawyers pointed out their client's appeal for the contempt conviction will be not heard until after he has completed his sentence, USA Today reported.

The attorneys also argued that pausing a lower court's ruling rejecting his bid to stay out of prison was warranted because he was not a flight risk and was raising substantial legal questions, CNN reported.

Gorsuch, though, referred the request to the full court, which considered it during a closed-door conference Friday. The court denied the request Monday without comment.

The Monday decision means Navarro likely will serve his prison term before arguing the appeal of his conviction before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, according to The Hill.

Navarro is serving his time at a federal Bureau of Prisons satellite camp for elderly male inmates in Miami, USA Today reported.