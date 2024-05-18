Rudy Giuliani Served Indictment at 80th Birthday Party

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was served an indictment late Friday night by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes in the state’s 2020 election case.

“The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani nobody is above the law,” Mayes posted on X last night.

In a since deleted post, Giuliani said just prior to being served, “if Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes.”

Giuliani apparently sent the post while live-streaming his 80th birthday party in Palm Beach, Florida. Roger Stone and Steve Bannon, key strategists for former President Donald Trump during his presidency, were also at the party according to ABC15.

Giuliani, along with multiple others, was charged with allegedly attempting to prevent the lawful transfer of power from then-President Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Seven Trump aides were charged along with eleven pro-Trump Arizona Republicans with signing documents purporting to be the state’s valid electors in 2020. Trump was not charged but is listed as an unindicted co-conspirator.

The other defendants had already been charged, but Giuliani was not located until Friday night.

The indictment is one of several legal entanglements facing the one-time 2008 presidential candidate. Giuliani is also facing financial troubles stemming from a $148 million verdict in Georgia last December. Judge Beryl Howell ruled that Giuliani had defamed mother and daughter Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss after he falsely accused them of committing voter fraud while counting ballots in Fulton County during the 2020 election.