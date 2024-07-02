Dem Rep. Morelle to Propose Reversal for Immunity Decision

Rep. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to reverse the Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity.

"I will introduce a constitutional amendment to reverse SCOTUS's harmful decision and ensure that no president is above the law," Morelle wrote Monday in a post on X. "This amendment will do what SCOTUS failed to do — prioritize our democracy."

In a 6-3 decision Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that former presidents have immunity from prosecution for official acts while in office.

"Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power entitles a former president to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court. "And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts."

The three liberal justices dissented from the decision.

The outcome gives former President Donald Trump a win in that it extends the delay in the Washington criminal case against him on charges he conspired to overturn his 2020 presidential loss.

Trump's case will be sent back down to a lower court to determine whether his actions Jan. 6, 2021, are shielded from prosecution by the presidential immunity standard the high court established.

When the Supreme Court decides a constitutional issue, the judgment "is virtually final;" the ruling can only be altered by constitutional amendment or by a new ruling from the court.

Morelle is one of many Capitol Hill Democrats who blasted the Supreme Court's ruling as contrary to the intent of the nation's founders.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday was "a sad day for America and a sad day for our democracy."

"The very basis of our judicial system is that no one is above the law," Schumer added.

In the House, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., vowed to file articles of impeachment against the high court's justices, though she did not specify which ones.

"The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control," she wrote. "Today's ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture. I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return."