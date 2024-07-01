Pelosi: 'Supreme Court Has Gone Rogue'

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, R-Calif., blasted the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity Monday.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court said presidents have "absolute" immunity for official acts but no immunity for unofficial acts.

"Today, the Supreme Court has gone rogue with its decision, violating the foundational American principle that no one is above the law," the House speaker emerita said in a statement.

Pelosi said former President Donald Trump's claim of total presidential immunity is an insult to the Founding Fathers, who declared independence from a king.

"A seriously dangerous aspect of the ruling is its holding that official acts are inadmissible in trials for unofficial acts," Pelosi said. "With its delay, the Republican-appointed 6-3 Court gave the defendant a political gift. The Supreme Court placed itself on trial with this decision — and its credibility has been further diminished in the eyes of all those who believe in the rule of law."

The ruling extends the delay in the Washington criminal case against Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss and all but ends the prospect that the former president could be tried before the November election.

The ruling returned his case to the trial court to determine what is left of special counsel Jack Smith's indictment. The outcome means an additional delay before Trump could face trial. The three liberal justices dissented on the ruling.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.