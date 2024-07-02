Demand Justice Launches $10M Campaign for Supreme Court Reform

A progressive judicial advocacy group plans to launch a $10 million campaign to push for reforms at the Supreme Court, Politico reported.

Demand Justice aims to advocate for ethics reforms at the Supreme Court and mobilize groups affected by the court's decisions, like women and young people, Politico reported. The organization wants to make the Supreme Court a key voter issue in the 2024 election.

"Our democracy is in an absolute crisis, and the Supreme Court majority is accelerating it," Skye Perryman, Demand Justice's new senior adviser, told Politico.

The organization's campaign comes after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that presidents have "absolute" immunity for official acts but no immunity for unofficial acts.

"We have a court that is not protecting our democratic institutions," Perryman said.

The group has been pushing for the Supreme Court to be expanded since Republicans blocked the nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016. Their efforts have largely been met with resistance from Democrats.

Now Demand Justice is hoping to counterweight the Federalist Society, a conservative judicial advocacy group that was influential in former President Donald Trump's three appointments to the Supreme Court.

"We want the American people to know is that our Constitution, even in this crisis, provides the tools for people to be able to fight back," Perryman told Politico.

Potential reforms include creating an independent ethics office, internal investigations council, increasing the number of seats on the court, or limiting justices to 18-year terms, Politico said.

While similar bills have been introduced in Congress, none have gained any traction. Last month, Senate Republicans recently blocked a bill creating a binding code of conduct for the court.