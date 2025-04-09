NY Post: Trade Talks With Japan, Vietnam, UK Imminent

The Trump administration is expected to announce trade talks with Japan, Vietnam, and possibly the United Kingdom as a result of President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said "almost 70 countries" had asked for new trade agreements with the U.S.

The New York Post's Charlie Gasparino reported Wednesday morning that people "close to the Trump White House" said news of negotiations was imminent.

"[Sources] say you can expect an announcement of some sort about formal negotiations over trade and tariffs with Japan, Vietnam, and possibly the UK as early as today," Gasparino wrote on X. "I'm not sure how much this moves the needle if it does go down (I always hedge w Trump who is unpredictable and these are inherently unpredictable times).

"Japan and Vietnam were already moving in this direction; UK is a long-time trading partner. But it's better than the alternative. And it does change the market narrative of doom and gloom."

Earlier in the morning, Trump took to his social media platform to encourage companies to enjoy "zero tariffs" by moving their operations to the U.S.

"This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record numbers, are doing. ZERO TARIFFS, and almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook ups and approvals. No Environmental Delays. DON'T WAIT, DO IT NOW!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries took effect Wednesday, including massive 104% duties on Chinese goods, deepening his global trade war and spurring more widespread selling across financial markets.

The president has shrugged off the market rout and offered investors mixed signals about whether the tariffs will remain in the long term, describing them as "permanent" but also boasting they are pressuring other leaders to ask for negotiations.

"We have a lot of countries coming in that want to make deals," he said at a White House event Tuesday afternoon. He said at a later event that he expected China to pursue an agreement as well.

Trump's administration has scheduled talks with South Korea and Japan, two close allies and major trading partners, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is due to visit next week.

Bessent told Fox Business earlier this week the number of nations asking for new trade agreements with the Trump administration keeps climbing, with the count at, "50, 60, maybe almost 70 countries."

Top U.S. trade official Jamieson Greer told senators during a trade hearing, "Nearly 50 countries have approached me personally to discuss the president's new policy and explore how to achieve reciprocity."

Reuters contributed to this story.