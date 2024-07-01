AOC Vows Articles of Impeachment After Immunity Ruling

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Monday vowed to file articles of impeachment against unknown justices after the Supreme Court's decision on presidential immunity, which she described as "an assault on American democracy."

The court ruled that the president has immunity from prosecution when it concerns actions they take as part of their "official" duties. Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive who sits on the House Oversight Committee, ripped the decision in a statement on social media and vowed to file articles of impeachment. However, she did not specify who she intends to impeach.

"The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control," she wrote. "Today's ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture. I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return."

Her comments come after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., released his own statement promising that "House Democrats will engage in aggressive oversight and legislative activity with respect to the Supreme Court to ensure that the extreme, far-right justices in the majority are brought into compliance with the Constitution."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also ripped the ruling in a social media statement, but neither Schumer nor Jeffries commented on Ocasio-Cortez's plans to file articles of impeachment.

"This is a sad day for America and a sad day for our democracy," Schumer said. "The very basis of our judicial system is that no one is above the law. Treason or incitement of an insurrection should not be considered a core constitutional power afforded to a president."