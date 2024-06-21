Economist Poll: GOP, Dem Americans Approve Hunter Verdict

Regardless of party affiliation, a vast majority of Americans approved of a federal Delaware jury's June 11 conviction of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden on three felony gun charges, a new poll showed.

The Economist/YouGov poll of 1,600 U.S. adults taken June 16-18 found that 67% agreed with the jury's guilty verdict, including 60% who identified as Democrats, 61% as independents, and 80% as Republicans. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points. Only 11% overall disapproved, including 19% of Democrats, 9% of independents, and 6% of Republicans.

Hunter Biden faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a $750,000 fine, although former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax after the verdict that the president's son won't see jail time.

"These statutes under which he was convicted have already been found unconstitutional by a federal appellate court, which believes that they interfere with the right of the people to keep and bear arms under the Supreme Court's Bruen opinion," Napolitano said.

"What is the court going to do? What is the judge going to do with [Hunter] Biden? My opinion: no jail time."

The poll found 74% believe the president should not pardon his son — the president has said publicly he will not pardon his son or commute his sentence. But when asked if Hunter Biden will be pardoned by his father, respondents were split, with 34% answering each yes and no, and 32% not sure.

A total of 55% of Democrats and 31% of independents said Hunter Biden won't be pardoned, but 58% of Republicans and 30% of independents said he will be.

In a poll by The Economist/YouGov earlier this month regarding former President Donald Trump's conviction by a New York jury on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, 96% of Joe Biden's supporters approved of the verdict, with 89% of Trump supporters disapproving. In the latest poll, 62% of the president's supporters and 86% of Trump supporters approved of the Hunter Biden verdict.