Biden: Won't Give Hunter Pardon or Commutation

Making his first public comments since Hunter Biden was convicted on felony gun charges earlier in the week, President Joe Biden reiterated Thursday that he would not pardon the first son and also ruled out commutation of his sentence.

President Biden made the comments at the G7 summit in Fasano, Italy, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday in his federal trial in Wilmington, Delaware. He faces up to 25 years in prison.

"I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He's one of the brightest, most decent men I know. I am satisfied that I'm not gonna do anything. I said I would abide by the jury decision. I will do that. I will not pardon him," President Biden said.

President Biden said in an interview with ABC News "World News Tonight" last week from Normandy, France, that he would not pardon Hunter if he were found guilty in either of his federal trials: the now completed gun proceedings or September's trial on felony tax evasion.

President Biden also responded "no" when asked by a reporter if he would commute Hunter Biden's sentence, a more definitive answer than the White House gave Wednesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not rule out a commutation for Hunter Biden, however, should he be sentenced to prison time, something most legal experts do not expect to happen given his first-time offender status. The presiding judge has yet to even announce a date for sentencing, which typically happens within 120 days of the verdict.

Jean-Pierre was asked about a potential commutation aboard Air Force One on the way to Italy on Wednesday.

"I just don't have anything beyond that," Jean-Pierre said, after asserting that President Biden "would respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."

A presidential commutation could reduce, partially or totally, a person's sentence once it has begun.