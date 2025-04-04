Visits Into US by Foreigners Fell Dramatically in March

Travelers from other countries into the U.S. fell dramatically in mid-to-late March compared to the same time last year, according to data from Customs and Border Protection, reports Axios.

The number of travelers passing through the 10 busiest U.S. airports fell over 20%, based on a seven-day rolling average.

"We're certainly starting to hear reports from international airlines about a softening of demand to the U.S.," Sean Cudahy, aviation reporter at The Points Guy, told Axios.

"Based on some of the route cuts and overall sentiment we're hearing from airlines, I wouldn't be surprised to see the arrivals rates for international travelers drop even further in the coming weeks," he added.

Recent incidents where European and Canadian tourists were detained after entering the U.S. have fueled anxiety.

Noting the "evolving" federal travel policies, the University of California, Los Angeles sent a notice in late March urging its foreign-born students and staff to consider the risks of travel for spring break, warning "re-entry requirements may change while you are away, impacting your return."