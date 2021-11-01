Poll: Well Under Half Say Biden Is 'Mentally Sharp'

Only 42% of those surveyed say that President Joe Biden is "mentally sharp" in an I&I/TIPP poll released on Monday that indicates the perception of his cognitive descent has become widespread among the public.

The survey helps to explain Biden’s falling support among groups that were vital to his election victory less than a year ago — such as independents, women, middle-income voters, and suburbanites.

Other results from the poll show:

Although 74% of Democrats say Biden is mentally sharp, only 13% of Republicans agree.

When independents are asked the question, only 34% say the president is mentally sharp, while 58% say he isn’t.

Among women, 40% say Biden is mentally sharp and 51% say he isn’t, which is worse than the result among men, 45% of whom say the president is sharp while 50% say he isn’t.

The president fares even worse among married women, of whom 36% think he is mentally sharp compared with 58% who say he isn’t.

Among those living in the suburbs, 43% say that the president is mentally sharp and 51% say he isn’t, while among those earning between $50,000 and $75,000 a year, the split is 37% to 58%.

The president did not fare well in the other questions in the poll either, with only 42% saying he is "energetic" and 47% stating that he is a "good communicator."

Groups least likely to think Biden is "energetic" are those living in the South (38%), in rural areas (34%), making between $50,000 and 75,000 (34%), and married women (36%).

The poll found that the percentage who think Biden is a good communicator drops significantly to 37% among independents, 37% among those in rural areas, and 39% among married women.

Other recent surveys have shown similar results about the public’s views of Biden’s mental abilities.

The poll was conducted online of 1,306 adults from Oct. 27-29 by TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence, which is I&I’s polling partner. The margin of error is +/-2.8 percentage points.