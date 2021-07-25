Rep. Ronny Jackson: Biden Needs Cognitive Test Now

President Joe Biden needs a cognitive test immediately, former white House physician Ronny Jackson tweeted Saturday.

The Texas Republican lawmaker made the comments after observing Biden’s televised town hall this past week, writing that "He’s completely LOST it” and that the president “needs a cognitive exam NOW!"

Jackson on Twitter also said, “Something's SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden - and it's only going to get WORSE! It's past the point of embarrassment. He's lost. He's confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results!”

The congressman also told Fox News that “There's something seriously going on with this man right now, and, you know, I think that he's either going to resign, they're going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues or they're going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now.”

White House officials said in May that the president was scheduled to take an annual physical exam “later this year” and promised they would make the results publicly available, The Hill reported.

Jackson last month circulated a letter, signed by more than a dozen Republicans, calling on Biden to take a cognitive test to demonstrate that he was mentally fit to carry out his duties as president.

However, The Hill pointed out that Jackson’s judgment has been questioned by some, especially considering comments he made at a White House briefing in 2018 concerning former President Donald Trump’s health, calling his diet “excellent” even though the former president ate fast food on a regular basis and did not exercise.

The Independent added that Trump that same year nominated Jackson for the post of secretary of Veterans Affairs, but his Senate hearing was suspended after White House medical staff accused him of inappropriate conduct.