Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer: 'Good Chance' of Pardon

Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney suggested there is a "good chance" his client could receive a presidential pardon, arguing she has been unfairly targeted after the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In remarks made to Politico, defense lawyer David Oscar Markus said he could not quantify the likelihood of clemency but said it's possible.

"I don't know what the percentages are," Markus said. "There's a good chance and for good reason that she would get a pardon."

Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence after her 2021 conviction on charges related to recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein's abuse. She has denied wrongdoing and is appealing her conviction.

Markus argued that Maxwell has been treated as a "scapegoat" in the broader fallout from Epstein's crimes.

Epstein died in federal custody in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, a death that was officially ruled a suicide but has continued to draw public scrutiny and speculation.

"I think she's a scapegoat," Markus said, adding that the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death played a decisive role in prosecutors pursuing Maxwell. "She would never have been prosecuted had Jeffrey Epstein not committed suicide, or whatever, however he died."

Federal prosecutors have consistently rejected that characterization, saying Maxwell played a key role in facilitating Epstein's abuse over a period of years. At trial, multiple accusers testified that Maxwell helped identify vulnerable girls, gained their trust, and normalized sexual exploitation.

Legal experts noted that presidential pardons in cases involving serious federal crimes are rare and often politically sensitive. Any such decision would rest solely with the sitting president and typically follows a formal review process by the Department of Justice's Office of the Pardon Attorney.

Maxwell's legal team has continued to challenge her conviction and sentence, raising issues ranging from jury selection to the conduct of prosecutors. Her appeal remains pending.