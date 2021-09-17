Rob Finnerty: Bye-Bye, Biden . . .The Future We All Know Is Coming, but Don't Want To Admit

Despite what many on the outside might think, the truth on the inside is practically an open secret; Joe Biden is not going to run for president in 2024.

No one who is not in the president's inner circle really knows what’s going on with his "cognitive health," a term that has suddenly become trendy.

We can only judge based on what we see and what we hear – but it doesn’t look good.

President Biden has struggled with almost every aspect of the job and has held only one real press conference since taking office – basically because he can't answer simple questions.

His handlers don’t want him embarrassing himself.

Those who like euphemisms might say he's "lost a step," but it is clearly more pronounced – and dangerous – than that.

This isn’t the first time a president's health has been called into question.

John F. Kennedy hid his Addison’s disease from the American people. Most Americans had no idea that FDR was in a wheelchair, but no one ever doubted Roosevelt's or Kennedy's cognitive health.

Some questioned Ronald Reagan's mental health toward the end of his time in office, and Reagan was ultimately diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease five years after leaving office.

But, Reagan consistently polls as one of the most popular presidents in history and I think that even Dr. Jill Biden would admit that Joe is not in the same league, and never will be.

What we are witnessing right now in Washington is virtually unprecedented. Sadly, the effects could reverberate for generations.

In March of 1968, President Lyndon Baines Johnson shocked the Democratic Party and the world when he announced he wouldn’t seek a second term as president

He made that announcement just eight months before the election of that year.

The stress of the office and the Vietnam War were too much for the LBJ, who died in 1973 at the age of 64. The move ultimately cost the Democrats the White House in 1968, and many still blame Johnson for abandoning the party – but don’t expect this to happen again.

After just eight months in office, President Biden already keeps the lightest schedule of any president since President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Three years is a very long time and at some point, in the not-so-distant future, Dr. Jill and the media won't be able to cover for the president anymore.

Something will happen. He might say something that the media won’t be able to ignore.

Think about it like this, if Joe Biden was your grandfather would you let him drive, or would you take away his keys? I think you know the answer, and the rest of the administration knows it too – including Vice President Kamala Harris.

So, do we see another LBJ? I don’t think so.

Joe Biden will give the Democrats longer than eight months to select the best candidate to run in 2024. I’d expect him to announce that he won’t seek a second term sometime in late 2023.

By doing this, he’ll give the party enough time to poll and fundraise for several candidates leading up to 2024.

But none of this ever had to happen. Joe Biden didn’t have to run in 2020, at the age of 77.

COVID-19 gave Biden the opportunity to fulfill his lifelong ambition.

He's always wanted to be president, but the moment has clearly passed him by.

He served for over 40 years in the U.S. Senate and, later, eight as vice-president under Barack Obama.

He could have easily lived out his remaining years eating ice cream and spending time with his six grandkids, but he chose a different and far more dangerous path.

Joe Biden will likely be remembered as one of the worst presidents in U.S. history, an aberration that never should have been and one that could ultimately give us a President Donald J. Trump again.

Rob Finnerty is the co-host of ‘Wake Up America’ every weekday morning from 6:30-9:00am EST on Newsmax.