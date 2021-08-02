Poll: Most Voters Want More Police Amid Rising Crime

A sizable majority of voters say they want more police on the street to deal with concerns over an increase in violent crime, according to a new survey by the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

According to the poll, 75% of those responding said that more police are needed to combat the issue, while 25% said they do not see such a need, The Hill reported on Monday.

Almost the same majority, 72%, opposed "defunding the police," a rallying cry of the far left made popular during the sometimes violent protests against police shootings in the summer of 2020.

And 52% supported the practice of stop and frisk in urban areas for the purpose of deterring gun crime.

Fifty-six percent said they oppose getting rid of cash bail, which many on the left oppose because they say it unfairly targets the poor and minorities, leaving them unable to get out of jail after being charged with minor crimes of they have not been convicted. Many on the right favor it because they say it guarantees a defendant will show up for trial or forfeit the bail money.

In a twist on the respondents' generally tough-on-crime answers, they were more lenient when it came to legalizing marijuana. Fifty-seven percent said they'd like to see it decriminalized.

"Crime is becoming the next crisis in America, with overwhelming numbers seeing an increase in crime, and Americans want stricter, not looser, enforcement of laws," Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, said of the results.

"The voters do agree with [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on one point — now is the time to legalize marijuana, a surprising finding in contrast to the public's views on other laws," he added.

The survey talked to 1,788 registered voters and was conducted July 28- 29. The respondents were recruited by voter panel providers and the results were weighted for known demographic. No confidence level was released since it was conducted online.

The entire poll will be released online later this week.