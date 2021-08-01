18 Shot, 2 Killed in NYC Saturday Into Sunday Morning

Violence in Democrat-controlled cities that weighed defunding the police continues to rage this summer, including 18 people shot and two killed Saturday night into Sunday morning in New York City.

There was a mass shooting in Queens and two others killed in separate Brooklyn incidents early Sunday morning, the New York Post reported.

A 32-year-old man was killed after being sprayed with bullets by a pair of gunmen in Carnarsie, according to police. He was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach.

A 28-year-old man was killed by six shots to his back in Sunset Park at 3:14 a.m. ET, according to the report.

Also, in Crown Heights, a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and is fighting for his life at Kings County hospital, while a 55-year-old man in St. Albans, Queens, was shot in the ankle, police said.

A Manhattan armed robbery left a man being taken Bellevue Hospital after being robbed of his chain and watch at 2:15 a.m. ET.

The violence came after 10 were shot by a bikers gang outside a Corona, Queens, laundromat 10 p.m. ET on Saturday night, according to police.

A 42-year-old woman, 58-year-old woman, and a 78-year-old man were hit as two groups exchanged gunfire around 11:10 p.m. ET, according to the Post.

Experts have predicted a violent summer in Democrat-run cities this summer, as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and stressed out community policing would struggle to contain and investigate violent crime amid calls to defund the police after the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over a year ago.

Democrats have called it a gun ownership issue as they seek to enact stricter gun control, but Republicans have noted Democrat-run cities like Chicago often have the most restrictive gun laws in the nation, but still see a high-rate of shootings and homicides. Also, Republicans and guns rights activists note, criminals do not obey existing laws and would not follow new ones either.

The violence is not just from guns, however, a woman who worked for MyPillow in Minnesota was decapitated in broad daylight by an alleged abusive boyfriend who had been released by a judge this spring, according to Fox News. Disturbing video of the event was circulating on social media.

Former President Donald Trump frequently predicted during the 2020 presidential campaign that President Joe Biden's America would become crime-ridden as Democrats seek to enact bail reform. Democrats have trolled Trump's remarks during the campaign amid social injustice protests, riots, arson, looting, and violence, saying it was all happening during the Trump administration.