Poll: N.J. Voters Oppose Male-Born Athletes In Girls' Sports

A new poll shows New Jersey residents overwhelmingly oppose male-born athletes playing in girls' sports.

The American Principals Project poll shows 68% of New Jersey voters oppose such competition, while only 22% support letting transgenders who say they're girls play in female sports. The poll was shared with the New York Post.

The poll found more than 70% of New Jersey residents also oppose taxpayer funding for gender transition or sex reassignment surgery for minors compared with 20% supporting it.

New Jersey voters also oppose public elementary schools teaching sexual orientation and transgender ideology 60% to 31%.

In this year's New Jersey governor's race, Democrat nominee Rep. Mikie Sherrill leads Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli 50% to 43%.

But when voters are told of Sherill's support for letting transgender girls play in female sports and allowing boys who say they're girls to use female restrooms and locker rooms, Sherill's lead drops to 46 to 45%, the poll found.

A majority of Garden State residents, 53%, said the state is on the wrong track compared with 35% who believe it's heading in the right direction. A majority of voters, 53%, said inflation/cost of living, taxes and spending are the most pressing problems facing New Jersey, according to the survey.

The survey was conducted for APP by pollster Cygnal with 500 likely general election voters on June 19-20. It has a margin of error of ±4.36% points.