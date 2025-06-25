WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jack ciattarelli | new jersey | governor | gop | donald trump | mikie sherrill | sanctuary

Ciattarelli to Newsmax: Trump Knows N.J., Knows I Can Deliver the Win

By    |   Wednesday, 25 June 2025 07:35 AM EDT

President Donald Trump "knows New Jersey is in play" and "knows I can deliver the win," said New Jersey gubernatorial GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli.

"I'm honored to have the president's endorsement and involvement. He knows New Jersey's in play. He knows I can deliver the win" Ciattarelli told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"And we're out there every day making our case. And I got to tell you, I'm very, very pleased with the response so far and the two weeks into this general election," he added.

On his Democrat opponent Mikie Sherrill, Ciattarelli told Newsmax: "She doesn't get it. She's been out of touch."

"She's tone deaf, and she's [New Jersey Gov.] Phil Murphy 2.0, quite frankly. She supports every one of his failed policies of the past five, eight years here in New Jersey," he added.

"She supported [former President] Joe Biden's open borders, supported Joe Biden's fiscal policies that made everything we buy more expensive, and voted no on the Laken Riley Act. And here in New Jersey supports sanctuary cities and a sanctuary state. She's out of touch with New Jersey."

