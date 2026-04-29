New Footage Raises Questions About D.C. Hotel Shooting

Newly reviewed surveillance footage raised questions about what happened in the seconds before a Secret Service agent opened fire on a shotgun-wielding suspect outside of Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The footage, reviewed by The Washington Post, shows Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, sprinting through a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton, where President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Cabinet officials were gathered.

Allen appeared to raise his shotgun toward a Secret Service officer, who drew his weapon within seconds and fired multiple times. Authorities said Allen was not hit.

The video reportedly does not show an obvious muzzle flash from Allen's shotgun, though charging documents say officers heard "a loud gunshot." Authorities said the officer was struck once in his protective vest before he "drew his service weapon and fired multiple times."

The Secret Service defended its response, saying its security measures are "rigorously tested" and "were critical in mitigating the threat and preventing significant harm."

Allen faces federal charges, including attempting to assassinate the president, transporting firearms across state lines, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Monday that investigators found a used shell in Allen's shotgun and believe he fired. But he was more cautious about the source of the round that allegedly hit the officer.

"We want to get that right. We're still looking at that," Blanche said.

The footage also reportedly shows several security personnel and TSA agents nearby, some apparently unaware of Allen's approach until shots were fired. The officer's first rounds were fired in the general direction of other personnel as Allen ran past, according to The Post.

Audio from livestreams inside the ballroom, reviewed for the Post by Montana State University forensics expert Rob Maher, captured six shots within 1.4 seconds. The surveillance video had no audio.

Allen fell near a staircase and was arrested with minor injuries. A later video from the scene showed holes in a nearby wall.

Firearms consultant Rick Vasquez said the holes appeared more consistent with handgun rounds than shotgun impacts.

Asked Monday how many shots were fired, Blanche said investigators were still collecting evidence and that such determinations are not "an exact science." He added that buckshot "scatters everywhere, and sometimes it just disappears, actually, depending on where it hits."

Allen is reportedly being represented by lawyers with the federal defender's office and did not enter a plea at his court appearance on Monday.