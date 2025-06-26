N.J. Hopeful Ciattarelli Invites New Yorkers to Escape Mamdani

New Jersey GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli is inviting all New York City residents and business owners to move to his state to escape the possibility of living in a city governed by Zohran Mamdani, the state assemblyman who took the city's Democratic primary Tuesday.

"To all the residents and business owners of New York City who don't want a socialist, defund the police, antisemitic mayor representing them, I encourage you to move to New Jersey," Ciattarelli wrote on social media as it became apparent that the Democrat socialist was going to win, reported Politico on Thursday.

He added that "when I win the governorship in 4+ months, we're going to transform NJ into a beacon of commonsense, affordability, economic opportunity, and law and order," and said that Mamdani's win was "proof that the modern Democratic Party has lost its mind."

In other comments, Ciattarelli said that, as governor, he would be "proactive" in protecting New Jersey from "the lawlessness and chaos that will ensue" if Mamdani wins the race for governor this fall.

"While NJ Democrats roll over to their extreme far-left base, I will take action to protect New Jersey," he posted, adding that while Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, "and his far-left allies push socialist handouts paid for with massive tax increases on working people, I will overhaul NJ's tax system – lowering and capping property taxes, reducing income & biz taxes, and making NJ affordable."

Ciattarelli also promised that as Mamdani and his allies "attack Israel and push the BDS [Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions] movement, I will expand NJ's economic collaboration and partnership with Israel's government and the business community."

Other Republicans were speaking out about Mamdani's win as well, including Billy Prempeh, a frequent congressional candidate, who encouraged Staten Island to join New Jersey.

In addition, the Republican Governors Association, in a press release, said that Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., the Democrat running for governor of New Jersey, "must decide if she is jumping on board with the Democratic Socialist movement. Voters across the tri-state area are begging to know."

Sherrill, in a statement, said that while she has "plenty of disagreements with Mr. Mamdani," she shared his voters' goals of "making life more affordable."

"I'm focused on my race and bringing costs down in New Jersey, while Jack Ciattarelli represents politics as usual: a 100% MAGA lackey who has voted to raise taxes at every level of government, and has been running for office since before my kids were born," she said.