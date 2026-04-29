Corrin Rankin to Newsmax: Dems 'All Blame, No Solutions' in Calif. Debate

California Republican Party Chair Corrin Rankin, appearing on Newsmax, criticized Democrat candidates following the state's gubernatorial debate, describing the event as "chaotic" and accusing Democrats of failing to offer substantive solutions for voters.

Speaking on "National Report" Wednesday, Rankin said the debate highlighted a stark contrast between the two parties, with Democrats focused on assigning blame, while Republicans emphasized accountability and policy proposals.

"I would agree that the debate was chaotic," Rankin said. "What you heard from the Democrats was a lot of blame, a lot of finger pointing, no accountability."

Rankin specifically accused Democrat candidates of repeatedly invoking President Donald Trump during the debate rather than outlining their own plans for governing California.

"You heard a lot of blaming Trump," she said.

"You heard a lot of how they would fight with President Trump. But what you didn't hear from the Democrats was how they're going to fight for Californians."

Her remarks come as candidates in the closely watched gubernatorial race seek to differentiate themselves on key issues, including the state's high cost of living, public safety concerns, homelessness, and economic growth.

Rankin argued that Republican candidates used the debate to present concrete policy ideas and demonstrate a willingness to take responsibility for addressing those challenges.

"I think the contrast was incredibly clear," she said.

"The Democrats had no solutions, only blame. And the Republicans came with real accountability and solutions for Californians."

The California governor's race is expected to draw national attention, as it unfolds in one of the country's largest and most politically influential states.

Democrats have traditionally held a strong advantage statewide, but Republicans are seeking to capitalize on voter frustration over issues such as inflation, housing affordability, and crime.

The debate itself featured sharp exchanges among candidates, underscoring deep partisan divisions over the direction of the state. Topics ranged from economic policy to immigration and the role of federal leadership, with candidates frequently clashing over their approaches.

Rankin said Republicans believe voters are looking for practical solutions rather than political infighting.

"The focus needs to be on delivering for Californians," she said, adding that Republicans intend to continue emphasizing accountability and results as the campaign moves forward.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com