Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Boasberg's Ruling 'Dumbest I've Ever Seen'

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan criticized a recent deportation injunction Monday on Newsmax, calling the decision by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg "one of the dumbest I've ever seen" and accused the judge of issuing politically motivated rulings.

The Ohio Republican denounced a federal judge's recent decision to block deportations, saying it oversteps executive authority and undermines public safety.

In an interview on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Jordan criticized Boasberg's recent injunction that temporarily halted the Trump administration's removal of certain Venezuelan criminals and gang members.

"In essence, [Boasberg] said, turn the plane around, bring back the bad guys," Jordan said. "I mean, gang members, hardened criminals here illegally who did terrible things — turn the plane around and bring it back. Dumbest thing I've ever heard."

Jordan said the ruling reflects a broader issue of judicial overreach that his committee plans to address in upcoming hearings.

"These judges, I mean, the left being the left, they actually think that unelected judges, unelected bureaucrats should have more say in policy and actions than the guy who put his name on a ballot and got elected as president," Jordan said.

He noted the committee had advanced a bill by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., to limit nationwide injunctions by federal judges, restricting rulings to case-specific jurisdictions. An approved amendment would allow broader orders in limited cases, such as multistate lawsuits heard by a three-judge panel, CBS News reported.

"Why should some judge in Timbuktu, California, be able to decide policy for the entire country?" Jordan asked. "We passed [the bill] out of committee. It looks like our leadership is going to put that on the floor for a vote in front of the full Congress next week."

Jordan argued the bill introduces "commonsense" guardrails to prevent individual judges from blocking executive actions nationwide.

The congressman also defended Trump's constitutional authority to enforce immigration policy, rejecting claims that the administration lacks solid legal footing.

"I respectfully disagree," Jordan said. "I think he's on strong constitutional ground. Article 2, Section 1, first sentence: 'Power shall be vested in a president of the United States of America.'"

He pointed to the Alien Enemies Act as statutory support for deporting individuals who pose a national security threat.

"What else do you call this gang — Tren de Aragua — coming in here doing the terrible things they're doing?" Jordan said. "They're not coming in here because they're Boy Scouts wanting to do nice things. They're here for bad things, and they've done those things, and they're here illegally."

Jordan also questioned Boasberg's impartiality, referencing the judge's involvement in previous decisions related to the Trump-Russia investigation.

"When you couple the fact that this judge, Judge Boasberg, has a history which looks like it's been politically targeted against President Trump... you can begin to make the case this judge looks like he's operating in an entirely political fashion," Jordan said. "Which you're not supposed to do when you sit on the bench."

