Trump: Tax Deductions Deliver 'Biggest Refunds' for Tipped Workers

President Donald Trump said Las Vegas was the "birthplace" of his "no tax on tips" policy as he highlighted new tax deductions for service workers during a roundtable Thursday in the city.

"Las Vegas is the home of the largest concentration of tipped workers anywhere in the country, anywhere in the world, actually," he said during an event with workers who benefit from the policy while crediting his broader tax package with delivering significant refunds to workers in the hospitality and service industries, The New York Post reported.

"Thanks to our tax cuts, this week thousands of Nevada waiters, waitresses, casino dealers, bartenders, bellmen, barbers, caddies — I love those caddies, they're very good if you have the right caddie — and valets receive the biggest tax refunds of their entire lives," Trump said. "I just want to say, 'You're welcome.'"

Trump added that some workers reported sizable returns tied specifically to the tip deduction.

"$8,000 or more," he said, describing refunds from "no tax on tips alone."

The deduction is part of Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which also includes tax cuts on overtime pay and vehicle loan interest, expanded standard and state and local tax deductions, and additional relief for businesses and seniors.

"Together, these brand new cuts and deductions in the Republican bill have been claimed by nearly half of all tax filers, so in one form or another, more than 50% have taken advantage of the things that we put into the bill," Trump said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who joined the roundtable, said 53 million filers have used at least one of the tax cuts, including more than 6 million who claimed the no tax on tips deduction.

Trump also tied the policy's future to upcoming elections.

"And we got to win the midterms. If we don't, these policies are going to be taken away from you," he said.

He warned that taxes would rise sharply if Democrats regain control of Congress.

The roundtable concluded with Trump polling attendees on their preferred tax policies.

"I think no tax on Social Security won," Trump said. "So much for no tax on tips!"