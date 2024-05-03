John Rich Vows Free Concert at 'Rager' for UNC Frat Boys

Country music singer John Rich reiterated Friday that he will play a free concert at a "rager" to honor the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill fraternity brothers who defended the American flag from pro-Palestinian protesters earlier this week.

Rich told NewsNation that he spoke with members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and said he'd "like to show up and play you a free concert." Rich first tweeted his offer Wednesday night.

"And they hit back, and I think we're gonna try to make that happen," Rich said.

Rich would be joined by at least one other country legend; Lee Greenwood told Newsmax on Thursday that he's in for what would be an "epic" show.

"I texted [Rich] right away, and I said, 'About UNC, I'm in.' And he texted me back and said, 'Woo-hoo! This is going to be epic,'" Greenwood told Newsmax.

On Tuesday, protesters were taking down the American flag on the UNC quad until members of Pi Kappa Phi showed up to prevent the flag from touching the ground, a move that sparked national support.

A GoFundMe page for the fraternity house raised over $160,000 in one day, including $10,000 from billionaire Bill Ackman. More than $500,000 has been raised as of Friday.

"When I saw the guys at UNC holding that flag up, making sure it did not hit the ground, it told me a lot about them," Rich told NewsNation.

Six people, including three students, were arrested and 36 were detained and cited for trespassing Tuesday for their protests at UNC.