Daughtry, Chell to Newsmax: Somebody Is 'Radicalizing Our Students'

New York City Police Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry told Newsmax on Friday that the evidence collected at Columbia University's Hamilton Hall suggests somebody is "radicalizing our students."

On Tuesday evening, the NYPD conducted a full-scale operation to clear protesters from Hamilton Hall on the Columbia University campus. In the end, 109 individuals were taken into custody. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell joined the conversation and said that "40% of the people that came off Columbia's campus that night were not from the school."

Daughtry displayed some of the evidence the police collected including a book on terrorism and an array of brand-new equipment. "I know this is not part of the curriculum in Columbia: ropes, chains, goggles, gas masks. So somebody is behind this, and we're gonna take a deep dive to see who exactly is the mastermind behind the scenes," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Chell agreed with his colleague, saying, "Somebody's funding this — probably bigger than New York City, bigger than New York City Police Department — and we've got to figure out what's going on."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com