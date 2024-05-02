Billionaire Bill Ackman Donates $10K to Fund UNC Frat 'Rager'

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman donated $10,000 Thursday to the GoFundMe page set up for the fraternity house that defended the American flag during pro-Palestinian protests.

On Tuesday, pro-Palestinian protestors attempted the take down the American flag on the UNC quad, until members of Pi Kappa Phi showed up to prevent the flag from touching the ground. Although the Palestinian flag was raised briefly, the photos of the fraternity brothers in full patriot display went viral.

As of Thursday evening, the organizers far surpassed their initial goal of $15,000 and are now nearing the $450,000 mark. Organizer John Noonan saw the viral photo and became inspired to throw 'a rager" for the members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

"Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak university administrators," greeted visitors to the fund-raising site.

Ackman has been a vocal critic of the rise of antisemitic behavior that has been percolating on college campuses since Oct. 7. A Harvard graduate himself; Ackman was a vocal critic of now former President Claudine Gray.

The GoFundMe page took a noble but tongue-in-cheek approach to their praise of the boys saying, "Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde, laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles."

The fraternity brothers were said to have been pelted with water bottles, rocks, sticks, and profanity during their time protecting the flag.

Noonan's statement on his GoFundMe page has been updated to say, "Go Fund has dispatched a member of their team to work closely with us and ensure your donations do as God intended — to show these guys enough fireworks to blow their Oakley aviators straight off their faces."