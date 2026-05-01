Chicago Schools, Teachers Clash Over May Day Protest

A large-scale May Day protest took place in Chicago on Friday, but not without some back and forth involving the city and a teachers' union.

The Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools clashed over whether the city's schools should be closed to allow students and teachers to take part in the protests, WTTW reported.

The union said CPS pledged to provide buses for field trips for students and educators who choose to attend the rally in Union Park, WTTW reported. However, the school district told WTTW participation in any May Day events is voluntary.

A CPS spokesperson told WTTW that they approved approximately 40 field trips for around 2,200 students Friday afternoon to attend events at Union Park.

Teachers joining May Day protests forced the district to deploy more than 2,600 substitute teachers and 940 substitute support staff personnel, while the district's central office staff provided additional support at 76 schools, WTTW reported.

Attendance at high schools appeared to be down from normal levels, a spokesperson told WTTW.

"Our focus remains on supporting our students' safe and responsible transition to and from the classroom to community events," the district spokesperson said in a statement to WTTW.

Union President Stacy Davis Gates said at the rally that students were able to learn firsthand "the power of workers in solidarity."

"They are given an education throughout this city about why coalition work is possible and about why, with workers engaged in coalition work, we don't just make it better for ourselves, we make it better for this country," Gates said.

Some parents expressed concern about the May Day agreement.

"We are already seeing kids all over the district that are not being pushed to their standards. Taking another day from instruction for them is not beneficial for the kids," a concerned parent said to WGN.

As part of the agreement between CPS and the teachers union, future May Days falling during the work week will be designated as teacher-directed professional development days, according to the union, CBS News reported.

Participating schools must follow standard field trip procedures, and CPS said a full instructional day will be available for students who opt out.