WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gaza | israel | palestinian | tehran | protesters

Protesters Offered Enrollment at Tehran, Houthi Universities

By    |   Friday, 03 May 2024 05:31 PM EDT

Administration officials at several Middle Eastern universities offered enrollment this week to students in the U.S. and Europe who are facing consequences for participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Breitbart reported.

Chaos has crippled dozens of college campuses in the United States with protesters that began April 17, demanding that schools divest from companies they claim "profit from Israeli apartheid, genocide and occupation in Palestine." Columbia University; Yale University; the University of California, Los Angeles; and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were among the most active.  

More than 2,300 people have been arrested on more than 44 college and universities campuses across dozens of states, The Associated Press reported on Friday. As a result, many students are now facing expulsion, and some universities in Iran and Yemen have offered assistance.

On Thursday, dean of Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, Seyed Mahmoud Aghamiri, encouraged any protesters in the U.S. or Europe who are facing discipline for their actions to apply to the school and even offered financial aid. 

"We accept students who have been expelled from European and American universities for protesting against the actions of the Zionists," Aghamiri said. "We have considered scholarship for these students and we fully cover the cost of education, dormitory and accommodation."

Shahid Beheshti University followed the earlier example set by Shiraz University, which on Wednesday had extended its invitation to any professors that may find themselves out of work.

"Students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion can continue their studies at Shiraz University and I think that other universities in Shiraz, as well as Fars Province, are also prepared," the head of school Mohammad Moazzeni told Iranian state-owned Press TV.

On Friday, an official at Sanaa University in Yemen, which is run by the Iranian-backed Houthis joined the movement as well.

"We are serious about welcoming students that have been suspended from U.S. universities for supporting Palestinians," an official with this school told Reuters. "We are fighting this battle with Palestine in every way we can."

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Administration officials at several Middle Eastern universities offered enrollment this week to students in the U.S. and Europe who are facing consequences for participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Breitbart reported.
gaza, israel, palestinian, tehran, protesters
352
2024-31-03
Friday, 03 May 2024 05:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved