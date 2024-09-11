Trump Now 'Less Inclined' to Do Another Debate

Former President Donald Trump is now "less inclined" to do another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I'd be less inclined to because we had a great night," Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning. "We won the debate. We had a terrible, terrible network. I think they were terrible. They should be embarrassed.

"I think we let it settle in, and let's see what happens."

Trump and Harris squared off on the debate stage at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, with the former president declaring the 90-minute event was his "best debate ever," shortly after it ended.

"I thought that was my best Debate, EVER, especially since it was THREE ON ONE!" Trump posted on his Truth Social account, referring to his belief ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis were on Harris' side against him.

Trump called into the Fox morning show to complain about the "rigged deal" he had faced the night before, with moderators "correcting everything" he said while "not correcting with her."

He reportedly said the moderators had not fact checked Harris the same way they did him because "they're dishonest."

"I think ABC took a big hit last night," Trump said. "To be honest, they're a news organization — they have to be licensed to do it. They ought to take away their license for the way they did that."

The GOP nominee said CNN "was much more honorable" when the network hosted the debate between himself and President Joe Biden in June, before the president ended his reelection bid and endorsed Harris.

"The press is so dishonest in this country, it's amazing," Trump said. "Now, I didn’t mind because, frankly, I was pretty sure that's what they would do. CNN was much more honorable — the debate we had with Biden was a much more honorably run debate."

Following Tuesday night's ABC debate, Harris' campaign accepted Trump's past challenge a second debate in October.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign, told CNN on Wednesday morning Trump is committed to a second debate Sept. 25, having accepted an invitation from NBC News.

"I thought this was a bit perplexing because President Trump has already said he's going to three debates," Miller said.

"Sept. 4 on Fox, which Kamala Harris has already no-showed, so she's 0 for 1. You had last night's debate. President Trump said in a press conference and then via social media that on Sept. 25, we would do it on NBC," Miller continued. "You can't give Kamala Harris credit for saying she'll do some fictional debate a month, month and a half, two months down the road, maybe on election eve.

"Kamala Harris is not going to show up."

Trump also took a swipe at pop star Taylor Swift just hours after she endorsed Harris for president on her Instagram account.

"Well, I actually like Mrs. [Brittany] Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth," Trump told Fox & Friends. "She's a big Trump fan.

"That's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift … the wife of the great quarterback — and he is a great quarterback," he added. "I think she's terrific."