Gov. Burgum to Newsmax: Debate Was 'Absolutely 3 on 1'

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum told Newsmax on Wednesday that the debate on Tuesday night between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris was not a fair fight because the two ABC News moderators seemed to be on Harris' side.

"Absolutely it was three on one and I think … we'll be able to go back and watch the tape and see how many times the moderators bailed out Kamala, how many times they failed to ask her follow-up questions," Burgum said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "I mean, she talked about fentanyl. We've lost the equivalent of five Vietnams worth of Americans to overdose deaths since Biden and Harris took office — 330,000 people died in the first three years of their time in office."

"She was talking about the scourge of fentanyl and they didn't bring that question up with her," he continued. "And then just two days before the debate, it had come out that on a form that she'd filled out for her campaign in 2019 that she was for legalizing the personal use of all drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl. I mean, these are the kinds of questions that a moderator would follow up on."

In laying out her economic plan, Harris had floated the idea of price controls, which Trump's campaign knocked as "out of Venezuela." Burgum pointed out that Harris did not mention her plan on the debate stage Tuesday night and neither of the moderators challenged her on it.

"Three weeks ago, in her first time that she spoke about her plan, she talked about Venezuelan price controls," Burgum said. "She ran away from that last night. She didn't mention it. It was literally her first economic statement of her campaign and it got panned so badly by even Democrat economists, she didn't bring it up. And then the moderators didn't say, 'But hey, wait, three weeks ago you were talking about the opportunity economy.' The opportunity economy apparently meant that you could open up a grocery store, and then she would tell you what you could charge for a loaf of bread or for eggs or bacon. So, they let her off the hook over and over. ... If they run the tape, do the analysis, you'll see that it was three on one."

The governor also said that he doesn't think people will be talking about the debate a week from now. The people who support Trump "still support him this morning," and the same holds true for Harris, he said.

"This is going to come down to execution in swing states and swing counties," Burgum said. "Harris says, 'Hey, we're not going back.' Turns out swing voters do want to go back. They want to go back to the time under President Trump when the price of everything was lower, whether gas in your car, food on your table, electricity, rent, interest rates. And they want to go back to a time when we had peace abroad at the same time we had prosperity at home."

