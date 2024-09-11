Musk Trolls 'Childless Cat Lady' Swift on Her Harris Endorsement

Elon Musk has responded to Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris, suggesting she matched a demographic of unmarried women supporting the vice president.

Shortly after the presidential debate reached its conclusion, the pop icon announced she was throwing her support behind the Democrat presidential nominee with a missive on social media that was accompanied by a photo of Swift cuddling her cat. She signed off as "Childless Cat Lady," which was a jab at former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance, who had once claimed leading Democrats were "a bunch of childless cat ladies."

Trump ally Musk was quick to address Swift's statement on X.

"Fine Taylor … you win …," he wrote. "I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

Musk also agreed with a commenter who claimed, "Unmarried women are the primary voting demographic of the Democratic Party."

In a separate post, Musk slammed Harris, saying, "When it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job."

He also hit out at the Biden administration, suggesting Harris is "basically in charge already" as Biden was frequently absent from the public eye.

"If Kamala can do great things, why hasn't she?" he said, adding that Biden "rarely shows up for work, so she's basically in charge already."

"Do you want current trends to continue for 4 more years, or do you want change?"

Meanwhile, in her post, Swift noted she was voting for Harris "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she continued.

"I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," Swift stated before addressing the AI-generated images Trump shared on social media that appeared to show her supporting his campaign.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation," she explained.

"It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

Concluding her post, Swift said she had made her choice after doing her research and urged fans to do the same.

"Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make," she added.

Harris' running mate Tim Walz, during an appearance on MSNBC, urged Swift's fans to "Get things going."

"I am incredibly grateful," Walz added of Swift's endorsement.

Reuters contributed to this report.