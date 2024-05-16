CUNY Branch Cancels Hillel Event for Israel's Memorial Day

A City University of New York college this week canceled an event planned by the Jewish campus organization Hillel that would have commemorated Israel's independence.

The worry was over concerns about anti-Israel protests.

Kingsborough Community College's Hillel group, which includes about 30 or 40 students at the school, announced this week that the planned in-person event on campus had been canceled by the administration after the group asked for increased security due to anti-Israel protests.

"We felt saddened and dismayed that the college canceled our Yom Hazikaron event instead of providing security to protect us from threats," Kingsborough's Hillel faculty adviser Susan Aranoff, a business professor at the school, told the New York Jewish Week.

"The college must protect freedom of expression for all."

The news comes after the Hillel for another CUNY branch, Baruch College, canceled its plans to celebrate Israel's independence.

A spokesperson for CUNY said in a statement the school is "committed to ensuring that every student and faculty or staff member is safe from violence, intimidation, and harassment."

"We also reaffirm that everyone in our community has a constitutional right to free speech. CUNY is working with campus leaders to ensure all our community members are protected during school events."