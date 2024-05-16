Sen. Bernie Sanders: Biden Not Running 'Against God'

Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said President Joe Biden's unpopularity among voters means little because he is running against "the most dangerous president in American history."

Sanders did not hold back on rhetoric in an opinion column for The Guardian when describing the expected general election matchup between Biden and the presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The senator likened the 2024 presidential election to the Civil War, the Great Depression, and the attack on Pearl Harbor as critical events in U.S. history.

"Let's be clear," Sanders wrote in his Wednesday column. "Biden is not running against God. He is running against Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in American history whose second term, if he is reelected, will be worse than his first. And, on his worst day, Biden is a thousand times better than Trump."

Sanders admitted he and other progressives strongly disagree with Biden's policies regarding Israel's war on Hamas terrorists, even though the president did say he would withhold giving the Israelis offensive weapons to attack the southern city of Rafah.

"If you have problems with Biden's position on Israel and the war in Gaza, Trump's position is far worse," Sanders wrote. "Biden has at least restricted some powerful bombs from going to the Israel and has been critical of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. Trump and his Republican colleagues are 'all in' for the massive destruction of the Palestinian people."

Biden would be a better choice than Trump when it comes to wealth inequality, abortion, and the climate, according to Sanders.

"Trump wants to give huge tax breaks to billionaires and, as president, appointed viciously anti-union officials to high office," Sanders wrote.

"Biden, on the other hand, is the first president to ever walk a picket line — in support of striking UAW workers. He has helped create millions of decent paying jobs rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure and investing in manufacturing. Biden has also forgiven the [student loan] debts of millions of struggling young people."

As for abortion, Sanders said, "Trump brags about how he appointed three Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v Wade. Biden is solidly pro-choice."

Sanders wrote Trump thinks climate change is a "hoax."

"A Trump victory will tell the entire world to continue their support for fossil fuels, and the planet we leave our kids and future generations will be increasingly unhealthy," Sanders wrote. "Biden, on the other hand, has helped invest more money into sustainable energy and energy efficiency than any president in history."