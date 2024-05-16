Republican Jewish Coalition Raising Minimum of $5M for Trump

The Republican Jewish Coalition announced Thursday a commitment to raise a minimum of $5 million to help support former President Donald Trump's reelection bid this fall.

The money would be raised through donations to the grassroots group, which represents Jewish Republicans nationally, and the initiative would be coordinated through donors and from the RJC Victory Fund super PAC, the organization announced.

According to RJC national political director Sam Markstein, the effort will be the RJC's largest ever to mobilize support for Trump, and comes "in addition to our $15 million independent expenditure," which he said is the largest independent spending in the group's history, Fox News reported.

The RJC's announcement comes while anti-Israel protests continue on the nation's college campuses in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war, with protesters criticizing Biden for his administration's support of Israel.

"As antisemitism spikes to record highs and America's relationship with our ally Israel continues to reach new lows, the Jewish community is more energized than ever to turn the page from the failures, broken promises, and betrayals by Joe Biden," Markstein said. "Nov. 5 cannot come soon enough."

The RJC, which was founded in 1985, is a key bridge between GOP decision-makers and the Jewish community, representing tens of thousands of Jewish Republicans nationwide.

Megadonor and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021 at 87, played a key leadership role in the organization for years.

The RJC endorsed Trump in early March after former South Carolina GOP Gov. Nikki Haley dropped out of the race for the GOP nomination.

Meanwhile, last fall, the RJC's leadership meeting in Las Vegas made news after former Vice President Mike Pence announced while there along with other major Republican contenders he had decided to suspend his campaign.