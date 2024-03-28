Barstool Sports Raises $1.5M for Slain NYPD Officer's Family

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy said Thursday that the company helped raise $1.5 million for the family of slain New York City Police Department officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed on Monday when he made a routine traffic stop.

"Thanks to everybody who donated," Portnoy posted on X. "We raised 750k. With the matching of the funds that brings the total to 1.5 million that will go directly to the family."

In a video accompanying the post, Portnoy said the company put T-shirts on sale to raise money for Diller's wife and 1-year-old child.

"Every penny that we make goes to the family," Portnoy said. "On top of that, whatever we sell, whatever we make, end of the day today, midnight, I'm just going to match it, double up on whatever we can make.

"I know money doesn't cure this, nothing can cure this, but it's the least we can do," he continued. "Barstool, myself, we got a long history supporting the cops, supporting the boys in blue, supporting first responders."

He went on to say that police officers go out every day and risk their lives and "it's tragic" when an officer is killed in the line of duty.

"Routine traffic stop, and just two f****** scumbags, who should be in prison, ... don't know why they're out, take a life," he said. "It's just awful. So whatever we can do to support it, we will."

Response to Portnoy and Barstool Sports' gesture online was overwhelmingly positive, with X users praising the effort to help Diller's family in the aftermath of his loss.

Andrew G. Nelson, who identified himself as a retired NYPD sergeant, wrote, "God bless, Dave. This is an incredibly generous gesture and means more than you can imagine."

"I just ordered 2 T-shirts," Liv said. "Thank you for helping the family of this fallen hero."

David Jones posted, "You're a good man Dave. You could be doing something else, but you're still looking out for the people. So is #45. The people appreciate you guys."

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump attended Diller's wake at Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island.

"What happened is such a sad, sad event," Trump said outside the funeral home. "Such a horrible thing and it's happening all too often, and we're just not going to let it happen. We just can't."

The former president mentioned the alleged shooter and his alleged accomplice in his remarks.

"They don't learn because they don't respect," he said. "The police are the greatest people we have. There's nothing and there's nobody like 'em, and this should never happen."