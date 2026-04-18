Suspiciously Timed War Bets Raise Insider Trading Concerns

A series of unusually well-timed financial bets tied to key moments in the recent U.S. conflict with Iran has triggered scrutiny from lawmakers and market experts, who are raising concerns about possible insider activity, reports The Guardian.

Data reviewed from prediction markets shows that, on February 27, 16 separate wagers of $100,000 each correctly forecast the timing of U.S. airstrikes against Iran.

The precision of those bets, placed shortly before the strikes were publicly known, has drawn particular attention from analysts who say such accuracy is statistically rare without access to privileged information.

In another instance, a single account reportedly earned more than $550,000 after placing a bet that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would be removed from power.

The wager was made just moments before reports emerged of his assassination in an operation attributed to Israeli forces.

While the details surrounding that event remain highly sensitive and contested, the timing of the trade has added to concerns about whether some participants may have had advance knowledge of geopolitical developments.

Suspicion has also centered on energy markets.

On April 7, shortly before President Donald Trump publicly announced a temporary ceasefire between Iran and Israel, traders collectively placed approximately $950 million in bets anticipating a drop in oil prices.

Markets moved accordingly after the announcement, generating substantial profits for those positioned ahead of the news.

Taken together, the trades have fueled questions about whether confidential government or military information may have been used to inform financial decisions.

"Is the problem that we don’t have legislation or that we don’t have enforcement capabilities?" Joshua Mitts, a law professor at Columbia University, told the Guardian.

"To have a law that can’t really be enforced effectively given the technological limitations, it’s sort of putting the cart before the horse."

Lawmakers are now calling for closer oversight of both traditional and emerging trading platforms where such bets occur.

Some are urging federal agencies to examine whether existing insider trading laws adequately cover geopolitical event-based markets, which operate differently from conventional securities exchanges.

No formal charges have been filed, and it remains unclear whether any laws were broken. However, the pattern of trades has intensified debate over transparency, regulation, and the potential national security implications of financial speculation tied to military actions.

"Not only the timing, but the amount of these bets makes it look very likely that someone had insider knowledge … and placed very, very substantial bets on it," Craig Holman, a government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen who filed a complaint to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), told the Guardian.