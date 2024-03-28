×
frank siller | newsmax | new york | jonathan diller

Frank Siller to Newsmax: N.Y. 'Mourning' After Officer Killed

By    |   Thursday, 28 March 2024 11:38 AM EDT

Frank Siller, chair and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, told Newsmax on Thursday that his group received a groundswell of support after announcing plans to pay off the mortgage of a New York City police officer who was recently killed in the line of duty.

Tunnel to Towers, founded by Siller after his son, a New York City firefighter, died during 9/11, recently announced that it would pay off the mortgage on the family home of Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed during a traffic shot in Queens on Monday.

Siller said on "National Report" that Diller's death is "so sad because it's unnecessary. I mean, he just told them to move their car and he gets shot and killed, and now the family is left without their father and their husband."

Siller that he spoke with Diller's wife, Stephanie, telling her: "New York is mourning with her and praying for her, that the whole nation is, and I can't tell you how many people have called the foundation and have reached out to help this family. We're going to make sure that she never has to worry about her mortgage again."

Siller said that Tunnel to Towers will "do that for every first responder in America who dies in the line of duty that leaves a young family behind. We pay off their mortgage, over 200 a year we have been doing, so it's an incredible amount."

He also said he spoke with Thomas Rudzewick, the CEO of Maspeth Federal Savings Bank, who "promised, 'Frank, whatever you need, they'll make sure the mortgage is paid off,'" even if Tunnel to Towers was unable to raise any money for the effort.

Said Siller: "I said, 'I don't need you for all of it, but I'll probably need you for a lot of it, whatever it may be.'"

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, told Newsmax on Thursday that his group received a groundswell of support after announcing plans to pay off the mortgage of a New York City police officer who was recently killed in the line of duty.
Thursday, 28 March 2024 11:38 AM
