Lara Trump to Newsmax: Biden's Policies Have Embolden Criminals

By    |   Wednesday, 27 March 2024 08:14 PM EDT

Lara Trump, the newly elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the polices of President Joe Biden and the Democrats are "emboldening criminals all across the country."

Trump, who former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, was responding to recent reports of several random "sucker punch" attacks on young New York City women as well as the murder of police officer Jonathan Diller. 

"This is never something we thought we would see happen in New York and the United States of America. We are regressing as a society and is totally unacceptable and it's totally preventable," she said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

The polices of President Joe Biden and the Democrats are "emboldening criminals all across the country," Lara Trump, the newly elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday.
