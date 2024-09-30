Rebel Wilson Marries Ramona Agruma 2 Years After Coming Out

Rebel Wilson has married her partner, Ramona Agruma.

The pair exchanged vows Saturday in a wedding ceremony on the Italian island of Sardinia, according to reports.

Wilson, the "Bridesmaids" actress, revealed their engagement in February 2023 — three months after she announced the birth of her daughter via surrogate.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Rebel wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

In June 2022, Wilson revealed her relationship with Agruma after a journalist was accused of outing her. Wilson noted she had been "searching for a Disney Prince," but realized what she needed "all this time was a Disney Princess."

It later emerged that her decision to go public with the news was partly motivated by the fact that The Sydney Morning Herald was planning to run a story on her relationship with Agruma.

In a now-deleted column, journalist Andrew Hornery wrote that he had approached Wilson's representatives via email for comment on the new relationship and had given two days for them to respond before publishing the article, according to The Washington Post. Wilson didn't respond in the allocated time. Instead, she announced on Instagram that she was dating Argurma. Hornery stated that Wilson had "opted to gazump the story" after he'd been in touch.

Backlash ensued, with fans, gay groups and other journalists accusing Hornery of outing Wilson.

Days later, Hornery apologized for his insensitive tone.

"As a gay man I’m well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts. The last thing I would ever want to do is inflict that pain on someone else," he wrote, later admitting that "we mishandled steps in our approach."

Hornery said he didn't intend for his email in which he approached Wilson for comment to come across as a threat and admitted that the "framing of it was a mistake." He added that the tone of his email "was also off."

"I got it wrong," he wrote. "I allowed my disappointment to cast a shadow over the piece. That was not fair, and I apologize."