Rebel Wilson Reflects on Losing Her Virginity at Age 35

Rebel Wilson is opening up about losing her virginity at age 35.

The Australian actor, 44, reflected on her decision to wait in her upcoming memoir, "Rebel Rising."

She also spoke candidly to People about her experience in hopes that her story would serve as a "positive message" to others that "not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager."

"People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature," said Wilson. "And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."

The "Pitch Perfect" alum admitted that she avoided the topic as a teenager because she felt "embarrassed."

"There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23,' " Wilson recalled. "Just to really avoid the questions."

Whenever the topic came up, Wilson said she did her best to deflect.

"Normally I would just leave the room when the conversation was happening," she continued. "And then the people that said, 'Oh, at 24, it's so late.' And then I'm sitting here thinking, 'Oh my God, my number's 35. What the hell? I'm going to look like the biggest loser.' "

Labeling herself as a "late bloomer," Wilson looked back on her journey regarding her sexuality and wondered how it might have been different if she had been born later.

"It's absolutely incredible, if I had been born 20 years later, I probably would've explored my sexuality more," she said. "I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing. And so I started opening myself up probably more after my father's death and realizing even though I'd seen marriage as a terrible thing, I started opening myself up to that."

Wilson, who got engaged to Ramona Agruma in 2023, added, "Then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and I just think it's a sign of where society kind of was."

Wilson and Ramona are now parents to a 16-month-old daughter, Royce, whom Wilson welcomed through surrogacy in November 2022.

"Ramona is so loving and thoughtful, and she's just such a good partner," Wilson told E! News in June. "It's weird. It's kind of like she came into my life at the exact right time, and then the surrogate getting pregnant and Ramona was really into that. So, it was kind of awesome. It just kind of came together at the right moment."